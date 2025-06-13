Georgia Film Academy, Assembly Studios Launch New Workforce Training Complex

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) and Assembly Studios are opening a new 32,000-square-foot workforce training facility adjacent to the Assembly Atlanta studio complex in Doraville.

Set to open August 18, the space will give college students and professionals hands-on access to production-ready soundstages, expanding the partnership between GFA, schools and studios that’s become known nationally for helping to grow the crew base for the state’s film and television industry.

GFA will offer industry-recognized courses including certifications offered in Film & Television Production, Film & Television Post-Production and Live Production, Streaming & Esports at the site.

