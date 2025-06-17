Georgia Film Academy: Crafting the Next Generation of Innovators

By Scott Votaw

Assistant Vice Chancellor for the University System of Georgia and Executive Director of the Georgia Film Academy

As an assistant vice chancellor for the University System of Georgia, I have the privilege of overseeing the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) which prepares students for careers in one of the most exciting and rapidly growing industries: film and entertainment.

When the state of Georgia first recognized the need to support the film industry’s demand for a skilled workforce, we didn’t choose to build a traditional brick-and-mortar film school. Instead, we took a more innovative and collaborative approach, utilizing the resources already available to us within the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia.

This led to the creation of the Georgia Film Consortium, which now includes more than 30 partners across the state.

Our vision was simple: to provide students with hands-on, industry-relevant training that would put them directly in touch with the professionals and experiences they need to succeed. By leveraging existing institutions and creating a consortium of universities, technical colleges and independent institutions, we’ve built a statewide network where students can take classes, gain internships and develop skills that make them stand out to employers from day one.

From the moment our students begin their training, they are exposed to real-world tools and equipment. On day one, they’re learning how to set up C-stands, operate industry-standard Blackmagic cameras and work with other high-quality equipment used on actual sets. These aren’t just classroom exercises. We’re training our students to be effective communicators, team members and creative professionals who have the confidence and competence to excel.

We currently offer three major certification pathways: film and television production, post-production and digital entertainment, which includes esports and game development. These pathways are designed to meet the needs of a diverse and evolving industry. No matter which direction a student chooses, they’ll have access to cutting-edge technology, experienced instructors and most importantly, the opportunity to network with professionals in their field.

This idea of networking is critical. The film industry is notoriously difficult to break into, and one of the biggest challenges is simply getting your foot in the door. At GFA, we offer internships that are game changers. These internships don’t just provide work experience – they connect students directly with industry professionals who are actively working on major productions. It’s not uncommon for a GFA student to find themselves working on a Marvel movie, an NBC Universal production or one of the many other high-profile projects filming in Georgia.

I often hear from students who had no idea how to get started in the film industry before coming to GFA. They’d watched movies and TV shows, and loved them, but never knew how people got into the business. Through our programs, they get hands-on experience and see firsthand how the

industry works. More than that, they get the connections they need to succeed. Our instructors, many of whom are industry veterans with decades of experience, introduce students to opportunities for further training and entry-level jobs. This kind of access is rare, and it’s one of the things that sets GFA apart from other programs.

The Motion Picture Association of America, labor unions and competing states and countries have recognized GFA as the gold standard in workforce training for film and television

production. But more important than the accolades is the fact that we are meeting the needs of our students and our industry partners.

The GFA program doesn’t just end when students complete their certification. We are constantly evolving to meet the demands of a changing industry. We offer post-production training and AVID editing certification. We’re helping develop the next generation of digital entertainment professionals. And we’re providing high school teachers with the training and resources they need to bring film, television and digital content creation into their classrooms. By doing this, we’re creating a pipeline that ensures Georgia remains at the forefront of the entertainment industry for years to come.

Our team’s goal is to see students’ names on the big screen, knowing that GFA played a part in getting them there. Whether they’re working behind the camera, editing or setting the lights, they’re telling stories in their own unique way. And that’s what GFA is all about—giving students the tools, knowledge and opportunity to create and succeed.

This article appeared in the 2025 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.