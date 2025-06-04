The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

HBO series featuring Jason Bateman and David Harbour films in Dunwoody

By Staff on Film & TV, News

On May 29, Dunwoody caught a whiff of Hollywood for the second time in two weeks, when an HBO film crew set up shop in Dunwoody Village – and two of its stars were spotted during filming.

“‘DTF St. Louis,’ a seven-episode limited series tells of a love triangle among three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead,” according to the online publication DEADLINE. Jason Bateman (known for “Arrested Development,” “Ozark,” and the popular podcast “Smartless”) and David Harbour (“Stranger Things” and “Creature Commandos”) star in the series. Passersby reported seeing the pair in the Dunwoody Village parking lot.

