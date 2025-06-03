The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

June 2025: Now Filming in Georgia

By Staff on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified, productions. Learn more at Georgia.org.

AEW Dynamite/Collision S7 TV Reality TBS
America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons TV Reality FOX
Behind the Curtain S5 TV Reality ASO
Beyond the Gates TV Series CBS
Braxtons S2 TV Reality WE TV
By Any Means Feature Film
Cape Fear TV Series Apple TV+
Clean Hands Feature Film
D/St. Louis TV Series HBO
Dish Nation S13 TV Reality FOX
Divorce Court S27 TV Reality FOX
English Teacher S2 TV Series Hulu
Family Feud S27 TV Reality CBS
Judgement Day Feature Film Amazon
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta S13 TV Reality MTV/VH1
Murdaugh Murders TV Series Hulu
Portia S3 TV Reality FOX
Reasonable Doubt S3 TV Series Hulu
Regretting You Feature Film Paramount
Santa Maria Feature Film Amazon
Teen Beauty Pageant TV Movie Lifetime
The Atlanta Opera Showcase TV Reality Vimeo
The Good Daughter TV Series Peacock
The Last Drive-In with Joe Briggs S7 TV Reality Shudder
Tulsa King S3 TV Series Paramount
Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother Feature Film Amazon

 

