“Made in Doraville” Documentary to Offer Sneak Peek Screening

Made in Doraville, a documentary about transformation, resilience, and identity in the most ethnically diverse square mile in the American South, will offer a sneak peek hometown screening on Saturday, June 21 at Atlanta’s historic Tara Theatre. The documentary is the creation of Doraville natives Caroline Camick, Lisa Edmondson, and Karen Ketchum. Watch the trailer HERE.

Co-Directed by Caroline (Walker) Camick, a Doraville native and former educator, the film explores the city’s shift from a General Motors factory town to a vibrant, multicultural hub for creativity and community. Through deeply personal stories from longtime residents, artists, immigrants, entrepreneurs, and faith leaders, Made in Doraville paints a powerful portrait of place and possibility.

“Doraville has always been a place of transformation,” said Camick. “It’s a place where people from all over the world come to build something new — whether that’s a business, a home, or a new chapter in life. This film is a love letter to the city that shaped me and so many others.”

The documentary, co-directed and written by seasoned storyteller and Doraville native Lisa (Rutherford) Edmondson, also features an original song titled “Dear Doraville” — a heartfelt tribute to the city. The song was written by Edmondson and composed by Jeff Clein and Joel Stewart. The song and lyrics are available on the film’s website HERE.

Edmondson added: “I think audiences will connect with the film’s themes of belonging, cultural identity, storytelling, and the evolving future of Southern communities. With the construction of Assembly Atlanta — on the same land that was home to the former GM plant that “made” Doraville — It invites us to reflect on what it means to adapt and to build a new sense of home.”

“To so many of us, Doraville means family. It’s a bond that’s hard to explain unless you’ve lived it,” said Doraville native and Producer/Production Manager Karen (Caskey) Ketchum. “I have been blessed to be part of the team that came together to tell our city’s story.”

Cast member Claude Willis added, “I’ve lived here most of my life, and I’ve never seen Doraville honored like this. This film helped me to see my own story in a new light.”

Made in Doraville is currently under submission to regional and national film festivals and will be screened at community events across Georgia throughout 2025.