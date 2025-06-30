Mountain Park Media Announces July 25 Release of ‘LIFE OF MIKE,’ Starring Miko Defoor, Singer ‘RES,’ and Roberto Sanchez

Mountain Park Media, an independent film distribution company, has announced the theatrical release of its first feature-length film – “Life of Mike,” premiering at the Tara Theatre in Atlanta on July 25, 2025, followed by an international debut in London on August 1 and a digital release on MPM Max on August 8.

“Life of Mike” comes from director and DP Derick Halliman, the visionary behind acclaimed independent short films “The Assistant” and “Confirmation.” A cinematic scholar who calls Hollywood icons David Fincher and Roger Deakins his inspirations, Halliman brings decades of award-winning product design and technical expertise to this unique story.

In the spirit of plot-twisting classics like “Fight Club” and “The Game,” “Life of Mike” is a layered, 90-minute, edge-of-your-seat stunner with nuanced acting and Halliman’s dynamic script and lens. Mike Smith is a stoic, bottom line-driven real estate mogul who’s only motivated by money. His calendar is generally filled with meetings and business trips with every moment of every hour meticulously mapped out. That is, until Smith’s own birthday. Instead of celebrating the big day with his beautiful wife and family, a chaotic spiraling of events drags him into a situation with life-or-death consequences for him and his loved ones. Things really can go sideways in a flash.

Smith is played by Miko DeFoor, a veteran actor whose credits include “Lottery Ticket,” “Soul Men” and “Bolden.” DeFoor and Halliman have previously made cinematic magic together, most notably in “The Assistant” and “Confirmation.” DeFoor is at his dramatic best when he’s in front of Halliman’s camera. “It’s Derick’s eye,” DeFoor says. “He’s just different—from the way he sets up shots to the way his mind thinks of how he wants to shoot. It looks unorthodox when you see him in action, but when you see the final shot, you’re like, ‘Oh wow.’”

Shareese “Res” Ballard makes her big-screen debut in “Life of Mike” as Smith’s wife, Celeste. However, this won’t be audiences’ introduction to her. In the early 2000s, Res was the Billboard chart-topping voice behind songs like “They-Say Vision” and “Golden Boys.” “It’s definitely more challenging than meets the eye,” says Ballard about acting. “But I want to learn something new. I’m in that phase where I can sing and do 10 other things at the same time.”

Ballard hasn’t abandoned the recording studio, though. The Philadelphia-bred songstress contributed the original song “All I Can” to the “Life of Mike” soundtrack.

Another recognizable face to “Life of Mike” viewers is Roberto Sanchez, a prolific actor who recently starred in hit shows “BMF,” “Palm Royale” and “Dexter: Original Sin.”

Tickets for “Life of Mike” can be purchased at mountainparkmedia.com. A special “Life of Mike” podcast will premiere in July on all streaming platforms. Visit the film’s IMDB page for more information.

See the trailer