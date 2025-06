Chris Moses says he’ll never forget how he felt. It was 5 years ago.

“To think back to 2020, and to realize where we are today, I never would have dreamt this,” Moses said.

He’s the Artistic Director at Midtown Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.

In January of 2020, “Maybe Happy Ending” opened at the Alliance. It was a new musical created in Atlanta and was off to a great start. Read more and watch the coverage at WSBTV