Out On Film Named One of MovieMaker Magazine’s “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee”

Atlanta’s Oscar®-qualifying and USA TODAY “10Best” film festival Out On Film has been named one of this year’s “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” by MovieMaker Magazine. The prestigious list celebrates film festivals that serve moviemakers and audiences around the country. Out On Film is the only LGBTQ+ film festival to be included on the list this year.

MovieMaker, a film magazine and website based in Los Angeles, compiles its annual list based on surveys, filmmaker testimonials, and visits to festivals, among other factors. Out On Film was lauded this year by MovieMaker for its four-day Queer Film Summit, generosity and hospitality to filmmakers, providing interview opportunities on the organization’s YouTube channel and for being an Oscar®- and BAFTA-qualifying film festival.

The full list is available here

This is Out On Film’s second appearance on the list. The first time was in 2022.

“We are hugely proud of this inclusion,” says Jim Farmer, Out On Film’s festival director. “Out On Film has grown to become one of the world’s major LGBTQ film festivals. We are dedicated to showcasing the work of LGBTQ artists, provide positive portrayals and provide a safe haven for our filmmakers, artists and patrons to come together. At a time when queer voices are trying to be erased, it’s as important as ever to be visible and defiant.”

“I am incredibly proud of our team and the work we do – and the support we give our filmmakers throughout the year and through our Filmmaker Fund,” says Justice Obiaya, Out On Film’s executive director.

Out On Film is enjoying an exceptional year. After the world premiere of Tony Talk’s “Boss Up: The Musical” with Revry in January, Out On Film staged its most successful spring film festival to date with Southern premieres of films such as Andrew Ahn’s “The Wedding Banquet,” Cristina Costantini’s “Sally” and Daniel Minahan’s “On Swift Horses.” Back in April, Out On FIlm awarded nine LGBTQ filmmakers grants of up to $2500 each to facilitate completion of their individual film or documentary projects. For Stonewall Month in June, Out On Film has more than a dozen events planned, including the legal documentary “Heightened Scrutiny,” about Chase Strangio, the first openly trans man to argue a case before the Supreme Court.

Recently ranked in the top five in USA TODAY/“10Best” list of the country’s favorite film festivals for a third consecutive year, Out On Film is gearing up for its 38th annual festival this Fall, running from Sept. 25-Oct. 5, 2025. Programming will be announced later this summer.