Partners, Programming, and Special Guests Announced for “Take One” Event

Georgia Entertainment today announced presenting partners, panel guests and special speakers for “Take One – Georgia’s Film and Post-Production Industry: Accounting, Tax Credits and Auditing.” The Take One event series addresses emerging technologies, policies and trends shaping Georgia’s entertainment industry. The inaugural event will focus on recently enacted accounting procedures and updates to the state’s tax incentive program for film and post-production.

The event has reached capacity. Interested attendees may request to join the standby list and will also receive post-event summary materials. Request an invitation.

The event is presented by Element CPAs and The Buckhead Club, with additional support from ABS Payroll, Whiskytree, Double A Productions, The Bowen Firm, Fulton Films, Trilith Studios, Visual Effects Society, Company3 and others to be announced.

“Many of our events are built around networking, which is essential for entertainment executives as they build new relationships and strengthen existing ones,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “With the Take One series, we’re combining meaningful educational content with intentional networking to create maximum value for our partners and attendees.”

State Senate Rules Chairman Matt Brass will open the event with comments about the importance of film and entertainment in the state of Georgia. Senator Sonya Halpern will share comments about Georgia’s recent legislative session and an outlook for 2026. Both officials have been vocal supporters of the state’s creative industries.

Featured speakers and panelists include:

John Thomas , Element CPAs

Peter Stathopoulos , Bennett Thrasher

David Johnson , Visual Effects Society

Jonathan Harb , Whiskytree

Kristy Clabaugh , Element CPAs

Elsa Johnson , UndertoneFX

Joshua Lipken , GreyLee Creative

Anthony Short , Line Producer

Carrie Sharpe , UPM

Billy Gabor , Company3

Celeste Debro, Tyler Perry Studios

“With the recent updates to accounting procedures for filmmakers and the renewal of Georgia’s post-production tax credit, this is the ideal time to bring industry leaders together to explore what lies ahead,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment.

Take One will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, at The Buckhead Club. The gathering will help productions navigate Georgia’s enhanced incentive program and ensure compliance with new regulatory standards.

