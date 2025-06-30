Scott Votaw talks new Georgia Film Academy training center

The Georgia Film Academy (GFA) and Assembly Studios are planning to open a new training facility for students.

According to a press release, the 32,000 square foot training facility will be located adjacent to Assembly Studios’ complex in Doraville. GFA Executive Director Scott Votaw said that he and Assembly VP of Studio Operations Justin Campbell have been talking about partnering together for some time.

“It’s the only way that you can learn in an artistic craft like film and entertainment,” Votaw said about hands-on training. “It’s a hands-on business. You can theorize all you want, you can read books, and you can watch YouTube videos, but until you really have done it, it’s very difficult to connect the dots.”

GFA is an education initiative operated in partnership with institutions in the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and independent universities in the state.

