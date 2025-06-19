Select TV Series Heat Up Location-Rich Metro Atlanta

There’s a cool kind of hot going around right now—with plenty of action in TV filming all around metro Atlanta, including Dunwoody.

TV series in particular are keeping studios, locations, crew members, hospitality businesses and other vendors swimming in work compared to this time last year. And we haven’t even hit the Summer Solstice on June 20, 2025.

Here are three ultra-popular shows streaming on various platforms now, while simultaneously creating new episodes for hungry content consumers to enjoy indoors in the AC or poolside on the large-screen TV.

“English Teacher,” season 2

“Tulsa King,” season 3

“Reasonable Doubt,” season 3

