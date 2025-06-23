Southern Short Film with Georgia Connections Reports Success from Cannes 

Fresh from Cannes, France, Louisiana native writer/director Matison LeBlanc and her team of producers, Bailey Selvidge, Jacob Denton, and Grace Pritchard are back from screening their proof-of-concept short film “Ada and the Doc” three times at the prestigious Festival de Cannes. The project screened twice in the Marché Du Film for the Film USA Louisiana Shorts block, and once in the Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the American Pavilion.

A southern gothic true-crime, “Ada and the Doc” recounts the untold true story of Ada LeBoeuf, who, in 1929, became the first woman to be executed by the state of Louisiana.

Savannah College of Art and Design Summa Cum Laude graduates, the Jimbo Productions team is proud to have filmed over half of the principal photography in Savannah, Georgia, in addition to one unit in Matison’s hometown of Morgan City, Louisiana, where this iconic story took place almost 100 years prior. Soon after returning from Cannes, the proof-of-concept was selected to be screened at the inaugural Indie Spotlight Night for Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival (BRUFF) at Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 19 . Guests enjoyed a private screening of the film, a staged reading from the feature-length script, and an exclusive inside look at the team’s plans for the future. Jimbo Productions is excited about the progress of the project as they continue to pursue full funding for an indie feature to be filmed right here in the South.

The team plans to go into production for the feature film during

summer of 2026.