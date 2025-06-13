Stars in Columbus for filming of “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd”

William Jackson Harper from “The Good Place” and Wunmi Mosaku from “Loki” are among seven additional actors in the cast of “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd,” a new prison-break thriller being filmed in Columbus.

Other newly announced cast members include Missi Pyle, Grant Harvey, Elizabeth Marvel and Devyn Tyler, all of whom have appeared in a range of acclaimed series and films.

The film’s writer and director, Tim Blake Nelson, who acted in “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” and “Holes,” also has a part. Character details for the actors still are under wraps, according to Deadline. The new additions come as filming heads into its final stretch, with production expected to conclude by mid-June.

