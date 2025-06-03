System Dive graphic CMII Students Win Top Awards at Gwinnett County Public Library Game Jam with System.Dive/

A team of Game Design majors from Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) earned sweeping recognition at the 2025 Gwinnett County Public Library Game Jam, winning Best Visual Novel, Best Gameplay Experience, and Best Technical Execution for their original game, System.Dive/. The competition, which opened for submissions March 1 through April 18, concluded with a showcase and awards ceremony on Saturday, May 3, celebrating some of the most innovative student-developed games in Georgia.

Created under the studio name Hyperment Studios, System.Dive/ plunges players into an alternate reality where the line between humanity and technology has blurred. With the help of a virtual partner named Diva, players dive into the depths of the internet to unravel the mystery behind a cryptic email—exploring themes of connection, identity, and the delicate balance between man and machine.

The game was produced and directed by Pseudokuno, who also composed the original soundtrack, coded gameplay systems, animated 2D sequences, and handled overall sound design.

“System.Dive/ challenged us to think about narrative, design, and mechanics as an ecosystem,” said Pseudokuno. “It was about creating balance not just in the story, but in how we worked together as a team to bring this vision to life.”

The narrative was co-written by Pseudokuno and Gamaliel Ayala, who also contributed to the game’s enemy designs and concept development. Phillip Dunwoody led the creation of character designs and illustrations, while also collaborating with Ayala on visualizing the game’s enemies. Zaire Sanders brought System.Dive/’s cyber environments to life through 3D modeling and animation, crafting immersive levels that enhanced both storytelling and gameplay. Dan Neaves designed the game’s user interface and pixel art assets, creating an elegant visual language that helped guide the player’s journey.

“The team behind System.Dive/ exemplifies the kind of cross-disciplinary collaboration that defines the CMII experience,” said Brennen Dicker, Executive Director of the Creative Media Industries Institute. “Their work demonstrates not only remarkable individual talent, but the ability to bring together narrative, technical execution, and aesthetic design into one cohesive, compelling game.”

The Gwinnett County Public Library Game Jam brings together emerging game developers, artists, and storytellers to create original video games in response to a designated theme. This year’s prompt, “A Delicate Balance,” inspired a wide range of interpretations, but System.Dive/ stood out for its sophisticated concept, seamless execution, and emotionally resonant storytelling.

System.Dive/ is available for download at pseudokuno.itch.io/systemdive.

For more information about the Creative Media Industries Institute and its Game Design program, visit cmii.gsu.edu.