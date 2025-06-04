Take One – Georgia’s Film and Post Production Industry: Accounting, Tax Credits and Auditing

Georgia Entertainment has announced a new event series entitled “Take One.” The series will address new technologies, policies and trends that impact the entertainment industry in Georgia.

The first event will focus on the newly installed accounting, auditing and tax incentive adjustments within film and post production. It will take place on July 10 at The Buckhead Club as a breakfast, learning and networking event. (Invite only: Request an invitation.)

The half-day event, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon, will feature remarks from state legislators and industry experts discussing how filmmakers and content creators can better navigate Georgia’s production incentives while maintaining compliance.

“Our ‘Take One’ series of events allows us to connect with our audience differently than our other branded events,” said Randy Davidson, Georgia Entertainment founder and CEO. “We will use this series to better understand topics like AI, intellectual property, the creator economy, immersive and live events, along with policy changes put forth by leaders on the state, national and international levels.”

“Take One” will commence from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, at The Buckhead Club. The gathering aims to help productions maximize benefits from Georgia’s enhanced program while ensuring proper compliance with updated regulations. Panels and special speakers will provide an overview of the film tax incentive, accounting and auditing updates, the post production credit and a recap of the 2025 legislative session.

“In recent months, there have been updates to the ‘Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act’, the passage of a post production tax credit, audit process adjustments and new ways films can qualify for the uplift,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “This event will bring industry experts and professionals working in film and post production together to learn and network around these important topics.”

“Take One’ is presented by Element CPAs and the Buckhead Club. Other partners include ABS Payroll, Whiskytree, Fulton Films, Trilith Studios, Visual Effects Society and others to be named soon. Speakers, panelists and other programming updates will be shared in the coming days.

