Tribeca Festival 2025 Announces Creator Economy Programming Lineup

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, today announced the 2025 Creator Economy programming lineup, spotlighting a bold new generation of digital storytellers redefining how stories are told and shared. Tribeca’s Creator Economy vertical, in partnership with global Creator Company Whalar Group, is now in its second year and serves as a dedicated platform for creators shaping culture through innovative content across social media.

This year, Tribeca makes history with the launch of UP NEXT Creators, a first-of-its-kind program celebrating twelve visionary content creators from across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. These standout talents are reimagining storytelling through miniature artistry, analog horror, sidewalk interviews, redefined HERstory, street beats, and more. For the first time at a major film festival, creators will be given a full-scale premiere on the big screen with a live audience—alongside filmmakers, artists, and cultural icons.

The Tribeca Festival 2025 UP NEXT Creators are: Ari at Home, Christina Young, Coco Mocoe, Danny Cortez, Eric Jeng, Lauren W, Patrick Hicks, Public Opinion, Spencer Lackey, Stef Dag, and Walker Ward.

Their work will be featured in a one-time-only live premiere event on June 12 at 5:30 PM at AMC 19th Street East 6. The event will include screenings, creator showcases, and a Q&A discussion offering a behind-the-scenes look at their creative processes, community-building approaches, and their impact on culture today.

“The UP NEXT Creators program is our way of recognizing the incredible innovation happening in the creator economy,” said Jarod Neece, Senior Programmer at Tribeca Festival. “These creators are pioneering new forms of cultural storytelling—and just like the filmmakers and artists Tribeca has always championed, they deserve a spotlight.”

Also part of this year’s Creator Economy programming is a live conversation with Tinx, New York Times bestselling author and host of It’s Me, Tinx on SiriusXM, presented in partnership with Whalar Group, on June 9 at 6:00 PM at the Crosby Street Hotel. Tinx—born Christina Najjar—is a cultural commentator and digital creator known for her wit, empathy, and viral mini-mic advice. From her satirical “Rich Mom” content to candid takes on dating, lifestyle, and pop culture, she’s built a loyal following by saying what others are thinking. She launched It’s Me, Tinx with SiriusXM in 2022, published the New York Times Bestseller The Shift in 2023, and debuted her first fiction novel, Hotter in the Hamptons, in May 2025. Named one of Forbes’ Top Creators in 2022 and 2023, Tinx continues to shape the conversation across media and culture.

“Storytelling has always been the heartbeat of what Creators do. At Whalar Group, we’ve long understood that Creators are not just a trend, they are the architects of modern media and the future of entertainment. As legacy media companies increasingly invest in Creator-led content and see undeniable returns, it’s clear the model doesn’t just work – it leads. That’s why partnering with Tribeca is such a pivotal moment. Together, we’re bridging the gap between emerging creative voices and the broader entertainment industry, accelerating a future where Creators are recognized as central to the cultural conversation,” said Neil Waller, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Whalar Group.

As content creators become increasingly influential across culture and commerce, their presence is deeply woven into this year’s festival. Previously announced highlights include the world premiere of Hulu’s docuseries Call Her Alex, followed by a live conversation with multimedia powerhouse Alex Cooper, as well as the Tribeca X panel spotlighting the rise of creators as entrepreneurs, storytellers, and cultural changemakers. Panelists include Jo Cronk, President of North America at Whalar; writer, actor, and digital creator Taryn Delanie Smith; comedy filmmaker Adam W; and designer and image director Ugo Mozie. Additionally, the Tribeca X Awards features a Content Creator/Influencer category, celebrating social media creators who leverage their platforms and distinctive storytelling voices to help brands expand their reach and connect with new audiences.

Learn more about the Tribeca Festival programming team at TribecaFilm.com.