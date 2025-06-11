Trilith Institute Launches Sketchy Business ATL

Trilith Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building a full and complete entertainment ecosystem in Georgia, announces Sketchy Business ATL, a live comedy showcase and fundraiser taking place Friday, July 18 from 7-9 p.m. at Town Stage at Trilith (125 Shepperton Way, Fayetteville, GA 30214). Hosted by Christian Noël, Trilith Institute’s 2025 Emerging Creative in Residence (ECR), Sketchy Business ATL will feature a night of original sketch comedy, short plays, improv, and comedic film shorts, all created and performed by Georgia-based talent.

Proceeds from the event will support Trilith Institute’s mission to cultivate the next generation of storytellers through hands-on education, mentorship, and workforce development. Funding will help expand access to signature initiatives such as next year’s ECR, Script to Screen summer camps, professional education courses, and fellowship grants, all programs designed to equip creatives with the training, industry exposure, and resources needed to build sustainable careers in film, television, and digital media.

Tickets are now available at TrilithInstitute.org.