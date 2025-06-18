The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Tyler Perry sued by actor on ‘The Oval’ for assault and harassment

By Staff on Film & TV, News

Tyler Perry faces a $260 million lawsuit alleging years of sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation by actor Derek Dixon, who was part of the BET series “The Oval.”

The civil complaint, filed June 13 in Los Angeles Superior Court, names Perry, his production companies TPS Production Services and And Action LLC, and 50 unnamed defendants. Dixon accuses the media mogul of using his industry influence to coerce and sexually exploit him while dangling promises of career advancement in return for compliance.

