Viral ‘Cotton Candy’ Lobster Inspires Exclusive Sneaker Auction

One lobster. Two pairs of sneakers. Infinite impact. Today, the fashion, seafood harvesting, and philanthropic worlds collide at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Atlanta for the Haddie Kicks Auction—a one-of-a-kind event celebrating the viral fame of Haddie, a 1-in-100-million “Cotton Candy” lobster discovered off the coast of Portland, Maine. The Haddie Kicks online auction is now open to the public and closes on August 31, 2025.

Three SCAD students, Qinglong Zeng (B.F.A., industrial design, 2023), Rodrick Thomas (B.F.A., industrial design, 2023) and Ke Chen (B.F.A., fashion, 2024) took part in a 10-week studio course created by the university’s innovative SCADpro program in partnership with Get Maine Lobster. Students and faculty worked to develop concepts for a unique sneaker and a comprehensive production pathway for the chosen design.

“We are grateful to Get Maine Lobster for the opportunity to use our students’ incredible talents to benefit the Captain Planet Foundation and future SCAD creatives,” said Jesús Rojas Ache, vice-president of SCADpro and Innovation for SCAD. “Haddie is one-of-a-kind and our SCAD students used that inspiration to create unique sneakers that combine innovative and sustainable designs.”

SCADpro is the collaborative design studio that connects current and future art and design professionals with business leaders to find creative and inventive solutions to real-world challenges. Both pairs of the ultra-rare, Haddie-inspired sneakers being auctioned are as distinctive as the crustacean that sparked a global sensation on social media, reaching over 4 billion views worldwide. Both pairs of sneakers come with an unforgettable experience, curated to match the story behind the design.

“Haddie isn’t just a rare lobster—she is a symbol and a reminder that beauty in nature is meant to inspire, not be exploited. That’s why I created Haddie Kicks: to turn rarity into impact,” said Mark Murrell, founder of Get Maine Lobster. “Each pair supports marine conservation and scholarships for young creators. This isn’t just merch—it’s a movement.”

With a goal of raising $1 million, the campaign unites planet preservation and creative empowerment under a single mission: to make giving back, as sneakerheads say, “dope.” 100% of proceeds will benefit two meaningful causes:

Captain Planet Foundation – supporting critical marine conservation efforts

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) – funding scholarships for the next generation of designers and creatives

“Captain Planet is thrilled to work with SCAD and the Haddie Kicks effort to celebrate what is so special about our planet. Those funds will go to support the incredible youth working to ensure that we preserve and protect our world for future generations,” said Leesa Carter-Jones, president and CEO of Captain Planet Foundation.

In addition to fundraising, Murrell has committed to planting up to 12,000 mangroves on behalf of corporate sponsors who contribute $10,000 or more.

SCAD is the only university in the world to offer both a minor and M.F.A. in sneaker design, preparing students for the full spectrum of footwear possibilities in a booming, $80-billion global industry. SCAD SNKR+ students hone skills in sketching, rendering, concept development, digital prototyping, sourcing, and branding.

The Haddie Kicks Auction is a call to rethink how we give, consume, and create. By blending culture, conservation, and creativity, this initiative offers brands, bidders, and changemakers alike a chance to leave their mark on the planet and the next generation of designers. Whether you’re placing a bid, becoming a sponsor, or simply spreading the word, Haddie’s story proves that even the rarest finds can spark the biggest waves.

After being rescued by Get Maine Lobster in 2021, Haddie currently resides at the Seacoast Science Museum located in Rye, New Hampshire.