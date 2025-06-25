WABE Names Chris Escobar as Inaugural Recipient of the Lois Reitzes Leader of the Arts Award

WABE, Atlanta’s home for NPR and PBS, has named Chris Escobar, executive director of the Atlanta Film Society and owner of the historic Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre, as the inaugural recipient of the Lois Reitzes Leader of the Arts Award. The announcement was made earlier today during a special edition of City Lights with Lois Reitzes on WABE 90.1.

The newly established award celebrates an individual whose work has strengthened the cultural fabric of the region, actively advocated for the arts, and demonstrated a lasting commitment to advancing Atlanta’s creative community. The first recipient was personally selected by Lois Reitzes herself, in recognition of Escobar’s leadership in independent film and his unwavering investment in preserving and promoting Atlanta’s arts scene.

“For his tireless dedication to community and belief in the power of the arts to unite people, Chris Escobar is an ideal recipient of the inaugural Lois Reitzes Leader of the Arts Award,” said Lois Reitzes.

Escobar is the longest-serving and first minority executive director in the 46-year history of the Atlanta Film Society. Under his leadership, the organization has expanded its reach and impact, most notably through the Atlanta Film Festival, now a premier platform for global filmmakers. Escobar also played a key role in attracting the Sundance Film Festival’s interest in Georgia and has become a unifying figure across the state’s film and arts industries.

His passion extends to the preservation of historic theaters. In recent years, Escobar led efforts to revitalize the Plaza Theatre and reopen the Tara Theatre, two of Atlanta’s most iconic cinemas. A Georgia State University graduate, Escobar serves on several arts and education boards and was named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Most Admired CEOs in 2024.

WABE’s tradition of recognizing cultural trailblazers has deep roots. From 1998–2008, the station partnered with Atlanta-area Lexus dealers to present the Lexus Leader of the Arts Awards, honoring outstanding contributors across music, dance, theater, visual arts, and community engagement. Many recipients still list the award among their career milestones. The new Lois Reitzes Leader of the Arts Award builds on that legacy and marks a renewed commitment to celebrating Atlanta’s vibrant creative community.

“Lois Reitzes has been the voice of Atlanta’s arts scene for as long as I can remember, and to receive an award that bears her name is both humbling and deeply meaningful,” said Chris Escobar. “The arts are how our city tells its story, and I’m honored to play a small part in helping preserve and elevate those voices.”

Listeners who missed today’s live announcement can hear the full conversation by subscribing to the City Lights with Lois Reitzes podcast, available on wabe.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms.

The Lois Reitzes Leader of the Arts Award is part of the Lois Reitzes Legacy Fund, created to honor Reitzes’s extraordinary impact on public media and the arts. The fund supports the development, production, and promotion of content created by or spotlighting Atlanta artists.

Supporters are encouraged to donate to the fund and help ensure WABE continues to amplify the voices that shape Atlanta’s cultural identity.

To learn more or contribute, visit wabe.org/lois.