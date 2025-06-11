WATCH: Jackson Giles reveals complexities of travel logistics for major productions

Jackson Giles is a production travel coordinator whose credits include some of the biggest blockbusters shot in Georgia, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Fly Me to the Moon, Suicide Squad, and most recently, Superman (2025). A native of the Peach State, Giles has a long history in production, including owning a commercial production company and a local TV station. He is one of the most sought-after production and travel coordinators, with an expertise in navigating productions of virtually any scale.

In this video, he sits down with Discover Dunwoody to discuss the intricacies of travel logistics for major film productions and ensuring that cast and crew seamlessly arrive on set when needed. His careful planning and flexibility help keep productions on schedule, demonstrating the essential work of behind-the-scenes professionals in the entertainment industry.

