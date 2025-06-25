WATCH: Professional athletes from Georgia team up to raise mental health awareness

As part of the Ad Council’s national mental health initiative, the “Love, Your Mind” campaign is teaming up with beloved college and professional athletes in Georgia to encourage sports fans in Georgia​ – and beyond​ – to prioritize their mental health. Building on ​the ​“​Rituals We Share” series, these PSAs leverage the star power of local sports heroes to show fans how taking care of their minds sets them up to succeed in life.

Participating athletes from eight teams and sports organizations include: ​​Atlanta Braves (MLB): Michael Harris II Atlanta Dream (WNBA): Jordin Canada Atlanta Falcons (NFL): Bijan Robinson Atlanta Hawks (NBA): Kevin Willis, retired player Atlanta United (MLS): Brad Guzan Clark Atlanta University Women’s Basketball: Denise Stine and Trinity Jones PGA TOUR: Stewart Cink University of Georgia Football: Dan Jackson, Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker.*

The “Love, Your Mind” campaign launched nationwide in October 2023, with Huntsman Mental Health Institute as the lead partner, to encourage a more open, accepting and proactive society when it comes to mental health. These PSAs were created with support from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to inspire Georgia sports fans to love their minds and explore free local and national resources at Georgia.LoveYourMindToday.org . Visit Georgia.LoveYourMindToday.org to learn more. #loveyourmind Subscribe for Ad Council’s latest PSAs: http://bit.ly/ SubscribeAdCouncil

https://r5---sn-5ualdns6.c.2mdn.net/videoplayback/id/c3011e7c0d780f35/itag/346/source/web_video_ads/xpc/EgVovf3BOg%3D%3D/ctier/L/acao/yes/ip/0.0.0.0/ipbits/0/expire/3894705326/sparams/acao,ctier,expire,id,ip,ipbits,itag,met,mh,mip,mm,mn,ms,mv,mvi,pl,rms,source,xpc/signature/607E7008655EBEB230924D797C1DA0DC7622E2F6.212E43BE7F9C7524D4E91DB2E1F158712EFCD9D1/key/cms1/cms_redirect/yes/met/1750801223,/mh/CV/mip/24.98.144.66/mm/42/mn/sn-5ualdns6/ms/onc/mt/1750800768/mv/m/mvi/5/pl/23/rms/onc,onc/file/file.mp4 *(recently drafted by the Atlanta Falcons)