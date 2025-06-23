Weekend Box Office Results: ‘28 Years Later’ Still Feasting $30M, ‘Elio’ At $21M Is Pixar’s Lowest Opening Ever, ‘Dragon’ Rules With $37M Second Weekend

At a time when IP is a Holy Gail at the box office, and mass appealing auteur-driven fare a consistent gamble, kudos for Sony in their support and passion to re-energize a dormant cult British zombie franchise in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later and Disney/Pixar in their relentless attempts to try and breakthrough with expensive original fare, that being the $150M Elio.

However, like all things at the box office, nuance remains the greatest enemy. Nuance in a marketing campaign, and nuance in a movie itself.

Sony’s 28 Years Later was frontloaded, which is no surprise for a horror movie, though more severe than others. Saturday came in with $8.8M, a -38% drop against Friday+previews’ $14M. 2022’s Scream saw a Friday-Saturday decline of -24% (granted, it was MLK weekend), while Longlegs was down -28% over its first two days/previews, Final Destination: Bloodlines -14%, and Smile a remarkable +4.6% between its Friday/previews and Saturday.

