Weekend Box Office Results – ‘F1’ Revs To $144M Opening Weekend Around The World, Brad Pitt & Apple Original Films Records; ‘M3GAN 2.0’ Powers Down At $10M+

It’s a win for original movies. It’s a win for racing car movies. It’s a win for the Zack Van Amburg- and Jamie Erlicht-led Apple Original Films on the big screen, and it’s another win for Warner Bros, which has showed under the Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy regime that original event movies can be launched.

Apple Original Films’ F1 via Warner Bros is opening to $144M worldwide and $55.6M domestic.

Said Head of Worldwide Video Van Amburg: “F1 has inspired audiences around the globe with its underdog story and perfect blend of high-octane racing and human-centered storytelling. The film’s outstanding debut reflects both the excitement of Formula 1 and the deeply emotional and entertaining story crafted by the entire cast and creative team. Their dedication and innovation have fueled an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

