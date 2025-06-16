Weekend Box Office Results – ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Fires Up Franchise Best $83M+ Opening After ‘A’ CinemaScore

It’s a healthy enough Father’s Day weekend with all movies doing around $155M, and though down from last year’s massive near $214M (that was due to Pixar’s Inside Out 2), we’re 14% ahead of the pre-COVID 2019 Poppa holiday frame which did $135.9M (when Sony’s Men in Black: International was leading).

Give Universal a big shiny IP, and they know how to bring moviegoers in with their NBCUniversal machine Symphony Program. How to Train Your Dragon is now looking at $83.7M after a $26.5M Saturday, -26% from Previews/Friday of $35.6M. That’s higher than where tracking was seeing it ($65M-$75M). Know that only big exhibition (who are never good at forecasting despite having access to advance ticket sales) was gunning for a $100M opening. For a movie shot with a $150M net production cost, and a great near $200M+ opening ($197.8M), the Dean DeBlois-directed title is in great shape.

Read more at Deadline