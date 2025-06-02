Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Kicks Up $63M Second Weekend, ‘Mission Impossible 8’ $27M+, ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ At $21M

Saturday was kind to most movies in the top 10 and saw lifts over Friday, in particular Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning which were respectively up 51% and 55%. Lilo & Stitch is coming in at $63 million for its second frame, while Mission: Impossible 8 is at $27.3M.

Disney executives are skipping around the Burbank lot as Lilo & Stitch is catapulting the studio past the $1 billion mark at the domestic box office with a 30% market share. Disney is the first studio to pass that milestone YTD. Excluding 2020, Disney has grossed $1B+ domestically for 20 consecutive years since 2005, the only studio to accomplish this.

Sony is calling Karate Kid: Legends at $21M but others see it under $20M, like in the $19M range. Oh, no. I mean, if Sony called it at $20M given that everyone is in the high $19M range today, that’s not a big deal. But nobody knows where the extra $1M+ is coming from. Saturday was at $7.3M, off 5% from Friday/previews of $7.7M. If you back out the $2.3M previews, Saturday was an up day for the Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio team-up at +35%.

