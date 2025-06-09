Weekend Box Office Results – Why ‘Ballerina’ Didn’t Leap Into The Rafters With $25M Opening

One of the most intriguing yet mindboggling dynamics in moviegoing is that which prevents audiences from getting off the couch, even when the word of mouth out there is great on a movie.

Such was the dilemma this weekend for Lionsgate‘s John Wick off-shoot Ballerina, which didn’t budge from a $25M opening even after an A- CinemaScore, one of the best in the Wick franchise. While that grade for the Len Wiseman-directed movie is under the franchise’s best in show, John Wick: Chapter 4‘s A, it’s well above the original John Wick‘s B, and in the same great company as John Wick 2 & 3 which also nabbed A-s. Friday for the Ana de Armas movie was $10.65M including previews with Saturday down 8.2% to $8.2M, and Sunday forecasted at $6.1M. The global start was $51M from 82 territories.

