Writing Georgia’s Next Act

Jeffrey Stepakoff spent decades writing and producing shows such as Dawson’s Creek and movies such as Disney’s Tarzan. Now he’s rewriting the story of Georgia’s entertainment industry.

“I’ve had this dream. I’ve had this vision. There’s this building momentum to create a permanent and sustainable alternative to Los Angeles,” says Stepakoff, the president of the nonprofit Trilith Institute in the same Fayetteville development as Trilith Studios.

A tax credit of up to 30% has made Georgia a destination for movie and TV production for more than a decade, with a robust infrastructure of soundstages, support services and “below-the-line” crew—the grips, set builders and other essential personnel who aren’t on marquees.

