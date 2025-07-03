3rd Annual Radio, Music & Film Summit Returns to Atlanta

The Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia (RMF Alliance), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to educating, connecting, and elevating the culture, proudly presents the 3rd Annual RMF Summit, taking place Aug. 15–16, 2025, at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Conference Center, located at 1031 Virginia Avenue in Hapeville, Georgia.

Founded by Renee’ Atkins, who will lead the summit, and supported by RMF Ambassador Emmanuel Lewis—best known for his role on the hit TV show Webster—the event is designed to empower emerging talent, spotlight cultural leaders, and provide unparalleled access to industry expertise. The RMF Summit has sold out for the past two years, cementing its place as a cultural event.

The summit opens Friday, August 15, with a red-carpet reception where participants can network, promote their work, and experience immersive brand activations. Featured attractions include a bustling vendor marketplace, the Wellness Pavilion, hosted by Dr. Delilah Burrowes, featuring bioenergetics scanning, and Georgia Hope.

Guests will also enjoy activations by Louisiana Hot Sauce, Tito’s Vodka, and Untouchable Massage, as well as dynamic experiences in the Culture Corner, presented by Upscale Magazine, and the iHeart Media Mid-South Lounge. The evening continues with the Artist & Comedy Showcase, hosted by HeadKrack and Comedian Shawty Shawty, followed by a high-energy Southern Soul Experience presented by Classix 102.9 and the Line Dance Stampede After Party with performances from Big Ro Williams, Fair Jones, JapVonn, Yass Tish and more.

On Saturday, Aug. 16, doors open to the public at 12:00 p.m. for a full day of free workshops and industry access. At 1:00 p.m., the highly anticipated Mega Industry Panel will bring together some of the entertainment world’s most influential voices, including Grammy-winning producer Troy Taylor, SAG-AFTRA Atlanta President Eric Goins, actress and director Terri J. Vaughn, actress and artist Camile Bright (VP of Programming at V94.9 WATV), Chris Coleman (Assistant VP of Creative at BMI Atlanta Wardell Malloy), casting director and executive producer Princess Mbanuzue, music and brand strategist Askia Fountain, entertainment attorney Uwonda Carter, and comedian and radio host Shawty Shawty.

The panel will be moderated by two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated producer and RMF Director, Ebonice Atkins. Attendees will also enjoy meet-and-greet moments with RMF Spotlight Icons Bigg Jigg, Terri J. Vaughn, Gorilla Zoe, Lindsay Diann from Tyler Perry’s Zatima, and Dr. Nicci Gilbert-Daniels, Lead singer of Brownstone, creator of the reality series “R&B Divas Atlanta” and “R&B Divas LA”The afternoon also features the iHeart Listening Lab, where artists receive real-time feedback from top DJs, and Booked & Connected: How to Navigate Film and TV workshop, presented by Atlanta Film and TV.

The summit will close with the prestigious Denim & Black Honors Gala, beginning at 7:00 PM with a red-carpet reception and live jazz performance by Taryn Highsmith. The evening will honor fifteen individuals who have made significant contributions to entertainment, culture, and community.

This year’s honorees include Big Ro Williams, Atlanta hip-hop icons Youngbloodz receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, comedian Shawty Shawty, changemaker Cierra Trammell, and a special posthumous tribute to legendary soul artist Johnny Taylor, to be accepted by his son TJ Hooker Taylor. There will be live music, celebrity appearances, and powerful moments of recognition and celebration.

For media credentials, gala tickets, or to register for free workshops, visit www.rmfalliance.com or call 470-646-1866. This is more than an event; it’s a movement to uplift, inspire, and amplify the future of culture.