Album review: Shake Awake debuts ‘Ghost of the Mantis’

Shake Awake might just be Atlanta’s best-kept secret. Since jumping into the city’s vibrant music scene a few years back, the band has built a reputation around their loud indie rock music and fiery live shows. With their long-awaited debut album “Ghost of the Mantis,” they bottle this energy and dynamic live feel into something tangible: a ten-song, angst-driven rock piece that proves that this is only the start of the Shake Awake takeover.

The band consists of Joseph Hawkins (vocals, bass), Tiernen Callahan (guitar) and Alejo Guerra (drums). The three met each other while attending Kennesaw State University, and after a few jam sessions, decided to form the band. Since then, they have become an absolute staple in Atlanta’s music, playing everything from backyards to the city’s best venues like the Masquerade, Center Stage Vinyl and Smith’s Olde Bar.

