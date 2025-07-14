Athens Film Festival returns for 2025

The Athens Film Festival returns from August 14 to 17, 2025, for its highly anticipated second year, bringing a bold mix of independent cinema, industry events, and cultural celebration to the heart of the Classic City. Leading this year’s buzz is the selection of Get Lost, a short film by acclaimed actress Victoria Pedretti (You, The Haunting of Hill House), officially selected for inclusion.

With over 100 films selected from around the world, the festival features an expansive range of genres and voices—from Georgia-grown debuts to international standouts from France, Kenya, Iran, and Hong Kong. The full schedule of screenings and events is now live, and tickets are officially on sale at athensfilm.com.

Schedule & Selections Now Live



Festivalgoers can expect a curated lineup of narrative features, shorts, documentaries, animation, music videos, and more. Each screening block has been designed to reflect the energy and diversity of independent cinema today.

Tickets On Sale at AthensFilm.com

Festival passes and individual tickets are available now. Early purchase is recommended for high-demand screenings and limited-seating events.

Over 100 Films from Around the World

This year’s program spans continents and categories, featuring stories from emerging filmmakers and established artists alike. The 2025 selections highlight powerful storytelling, unexpected perspectives, and the vibrant creativity of independent film.

Industry Events: Trilith Panel & PitchFest

Filmmakers looking to connect with professionals and peers will find opportunity in two marquee events. On Friday at 1:00 PM, the Trilith Institute presents “Emerging Filmmakers in Georgia,” a panel spotlighting regional voices and rising talent. On Saturday morning at 10:30 AM, PitchFest—hosted by The Lightroom—offers selected filmmakers the chance to pitch their projects live to a panel of producers, programmers, and industry insiders.

National Guests Join the Celebration

Directors, actors, and creators from across the country—including guests traveling from Los Angeles and New York—will be attending screenings and events throughout the weekend. The Athens Film Festival continues to grow as a meeting place for national talent and Southern hospitality.

Spotlight Screenings & Premieres

Among the standout screenings is the Athens premiere of Withdrawal, sponsored by Nuçi’s Space, a poignant drama that explores the emotional landscape of recovery and reconnection. The festival also presents a Special Presentation of The Accountant, with Oscar winner Ray McKinnon and members of the original cast and crew in attendance. Also featured is the Georgia premiere of Middletown, a compelling documentary in which filmmaker Rachel Raimist (Bel-Air, Sex/Life, The Spiderwick Chronicles) appears as one of several powerful voices reflecting on community, memory, and place.

Introducing The Abby’s Up! — A Cinematic Brew from Creature Comforts

Making its debut at this year’s festival is The Abby’s Up!, a film-themed beer created in collaboration with Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Inspired by the “Abby Singer shot”—the second-to-last take called on a film set—this beer celebrates that transitional moment of energy and anticipation. While the final shot is traditionally toasted with a martini, the team behind the festival felt the Abby deserved a drink too. The Abby’s Up! will be available throughout the weekend as the official beer of the Athens Film Festival, ready to toast “this and one more…” with style.

New Additions: Cartoon Cereal Block & Red Carpet Glam

New for 2025, Saturday mornings bring a Cartoon Block, complete with classic animated shorts and complimentary cereal—a nostalgic treat for all ages. On Thursday evening, the festival rolls out a formal red-carpet event as the official kickoff, inviting filmmakers and festivalgoers to bring the glamour, pose for photos, and toast to the opening night.

Presented by Ciné and Community Partners

The 2025 Athens Film Festival is presented by Ciné, with generous support from the Athens Film Office, Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication, Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Trilith Studios, Thunderfoot Studios, Satisfactory Printing, and Leslie Spornberger-Jones. Flagpole returns as the festival’s official media partner.

Join us in Athens, August 14–17, for a weekend of screenings, conversations, premieres, parties, and popcorn. Celebrate independent film, local culture, and creative connection—only at the Athens Film Festival.