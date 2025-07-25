BronzeLens 16th Festival Sets the Stage for Creators to Thrive

Widely known as a Creators Wonderland, BronzeLens hosts its highly anticipated 16th film festival August 20 to 24, 2025, in Atlanta, GA. Over five days, the festival will present 105 official film selections originating from Angola, China, Canada, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Pakistan, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. All official film selections are produced by creators of color or about people of color, and among the total number of films, 33 are World Premieres.

“The films, as I look at them, represent storytelling in a unique manner that explores different situations. Be it narrative, features, dance, or music, each story gives insight into the lives of people of color, particularly of African Americans,” said Deidre McDonald, BronzeLens Film Festival Artistic Director. “Additionally, we take pride in offering elevated festival programming infused by expert panels that enable our audiences to engage with filmmakers, content creators, talent, and other attendees.

The historic Tara Atlanta hosts the daily screenings of the BronzeLens 2025 Official Film Selections and all panels from Wednesday, August 20, through Sunday, August 24. For the full list of 2025 BronzeLens Official Selections, visit Official Film Selections | Welcome to the 16th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival.

BronzeLens signature events include:

Pre-Festival

On August 7 BronzeLens will present a Thompson Talks panel discussion titled The State of Film and Television Production in Georgia at the Thompson Hotel.

Festival

The Second Annual BronzeLens Filmmakers Ball and Sweet 16 Celebration will take place on Saturday, August 23. Festival producers will activate three levels of Atlanta’s City Hall to create an immersive experience where attendees can socially engage, dance, eat, drink, and network.

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday, along with the BronzeLens Awards, are the signature closing day events on Sunday, August 24.

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday pays homage to Atlanta’s history by featuring films and conversations that address issues of social justice, and human and civil rights at the Tara Theater.

The Annual BronzeLens Awards honor the “Best of Festival” films. Awards are presented for best Narrative Features, Documentaries, Short Narratives, Short Documentaries, Dance, Webisodes, Students, Music Videos, as well as Best Actress and Best Actor. The Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College hosts the BronzeLens Awards.

For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, go to BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia.