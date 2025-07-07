The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Film Crew on Street

California upgraded its film incentive program. How will this affect Georgia?

By Staff on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

The boost to California’s incentive comes after months of lobbying from the unions, crewmembers and studios amid a troubling period for film and television production.

The arms race to land film and television productions in Georgia and the United States at large just got more intense.

After months of lobbying from Hollywood unions, crew members and studios, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a measure to more than double the cap on its film tax credit program to $750 million. On Thursday, another bill passed both the House and Senate to raise the state’s base credit from 20%-25% to 35%. Shoots relocating from other states and countries are eligible for up to 40%.

