CMII’s Booker Edwards Hosts GSU Vinyl Archive Workshop



Last week, the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) at Georgia State University wrapped a one-of-a-kind workshop that brought together music history, legal literacy, and hands-on production. Titled Sampling the Archives: The Art and Business of Sampling in an Evolving Music Industry, the workshop was led by CMII Professor of Practice Booker Edwards and made possible through a mini-grant awarded by Georgia State’s Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Online Education (CETLOE).

The program ran May 12–21 and engaged nine students from across disciplines in an intensive, eight-day experience. Working seven hours each day, the students participated out of a shared passion for music and creativity.

Drawing from GSU Library’s renowned vinyl archive of more than 50,000 records, students learned how to “sample the archives” to create original music. They were guided through the entire process of sampling, songwriting, and recording. Beyond the studio, students also explored the legal and historical frameworks behind sampling—delving into the history of Hip-Hop, understanding copyright and publishing, and navigating the complexities of music licensing.



A student samples from a vinyl record

This project was about more than just making beats,” said Edwards. “It was about helping students understand the full ecosystem of sampling—creatively, legally, and historically. I love what I do and can’t believe I get the opportunity to share my passion and experience with the next generation of creators.”

As a final demonstration of their learning, students presented their original songs alongside detailed breakdowns of their project journey—from sample selection and copyright research to production challenges and artistic choices.

The CETLOE mini-grant that funded the workshop is awarded to faculty with innovative approaches and a strong commitment to teaching excellence. Edwards’ immersive project stood out for its interdisciplinary reach and real-world applicability in today’s evolving music industry.