Commentary: Resilience, Creativity, and Partnership: A Delegation’s Path from Georgia to Israel

By Chelsea Spivey

After several years of working with Aaron Braunstein, the Director of Public Affairs for the Consulate General of the Southeastern United States, facilitating introductions and fostering discussions to create a co-production between the State of Georgia and the State of Israel, the time had come to take the next step. Despite numerous roadblocks along the way, the determination of individuals on both sides to collaborate never wavered. This determination ultimately led Braunstein to assemble a delegation of sixteen individuals from Georgia and Tennessee to travel to Israel for a week of learning, sharing, and co-creating.

Our group was composed of film and TV producers, a multiple Grammy Award-winning music producer, musicians, educators, media executives, podcasters, and entertainment finance professionals. Most of our experiences and guest meetings were kept secret from us due to an ever evolving schedule—unfamiliar territory for most of the delegates who are used to detailed production schedules.

Every day brought a new surprise and an emotional journey that none of us will forget.

Day One: History and Honest Conversation

We arrived in Jerusalem and went straight to dinner, where we were welcomed by Haviv Rettig Gur, Senior Analyst for The Times of Israel. His passionate historical overview and candid Q&A set the tone for the days ahead—one of honesty, context, and curiosity.

Day Two: Creative Collaboration in Jerusalem and a Rose

We began with a walking tour of the City of David, the Western Wall, and the Old City. The delegation honored Rose Lubin’s memory, dedication and service at the Damascus Gate. Lubin was tragically killed while defending Jerusalem in the month following the October 7th attacks. Over lunch, we met with Yuval Haim Zoser and Simon Sheter to discuss their current film projects, funding challenges, and opportunities for international collaboration. We toured Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum with an excellent guide and learned more about the deep history of Israel.

At the Sam Spiegel Film School, Dana Blankstein Cohen, Executive Director, welcomed us. We viewed the student-produced film by recent graduate Raphel Shore—a heart-wrenching and beautifully crafted piece set during the Holocaust which continued on the themes we just learned about at Yad Vashem.

C. Scott Votaw, Assistant Vice Chancellor of the Georgia Film Academy, gave a presentation exploring how academic and creative partnerships might flourish between our institutions. The energy among the students was infectious and inspiring.

We wrapped the day with a tasting tour through Mahane Yehuda, falling in love with the vibrant flavors of Israeli cuisine.

Day Three: In the Gaza Envelope—Witnessing Resilience

Our third day, spent in the Gaza envelope, was the most emotionally challenging. We met with filmmaker Ido Glass who is working on a documentary film with producer Ronit Ifergun (Shattered Paradise) about the gas station just outside of Kibbutz Kfar Aza where we met. Ifergun, along with another October 7th Survivor, guided us through their kibbutz which was one of the first places that Hamas attacked. Their stories were harrowing yet full of empathy and strength. Their ability to move forward—to rebuild, to care for others, to continue creating—was unforgettable.

We learned about Wings of Hope and Livnat Kutz’s butterfly art installations made from children’s toys. We then traveled to the site of the Nova Music festival and met Mazal Tazazo, who shared the haunting details of her survival, the friends she lost, and her ongoing healing journey.

Then we went to Sapir College, where students engaged us with pointed questions about filmmaking, culture, and global storytelling. Votaw led a discussion, moderated by Braunstein, featuring professors from Sapir, Seth Ingram (Creative Director, Rome International Film Festival), Tiffany FitzHenry (Co-Founder, FitzHenry Films), and Samuel Levine (Founder, Levine IP). Ingram and Ronnen Balzam, a professor of film production had previously worked with Sapir and the Cinema South Film Festival through RIFF in a pioneering film festival partnership brought together through the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We also viewed The Boy—the final film by director Yahav Winner, who was tragically murdered in the October 7 attacks. The evening ended at a local pub, sharing ideas and dreams with Israeli film students. Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell (Two time Grammy Award winning record producer, audio engineer, and songwriter) and Lina Beach (songwriter and multi-instrumentalist) performed three songs, including a preview of Beach’s unreleased track Holy Land.



Day Four: Identity, Music, and the Power of Story

We visited the Anu Museum of the Jewish People and had lunch at an Ethiopian restaurant where we heard from producer and actor Shai Ferdo. He shared his incredible journey from Ethiopian refugee to leading voice in the Israeli arts scene, offering compelling ideas for cross-cultural projects.

Later, we toured Yeshuv Recording Studio in Jaffa located in a building that’s over a thousand years old. That night we attended a music showcase organized by producer Isgav Dotan (Owner, Izzy Crizzy). The performances featured Gal De Paz, Jenny Penkin, Shay Hazan, Guy Moses, Masok, Tapash, Shaked Miller, and iRO (Ori Rakib), with a grand finale by Beach and Mitchell that left the room buzzing with hope and creativity.

Day Five: The Unexpected and the Unifying

We thought our final day would be low-key. It began with a masterclass at Ono Academic College, where Mitchell delivered an electrifying session to a packed room of students and faculty.

In the evening, we visited Hostage Square in Tel Aviv and met the family of Alon Ohel—still held captive for over 600 days. His mother Idit spoke movingly about his love of piano and music. Mitchell and Beach performed a tribute at a piano dedicated to Alon, a moment that brought tears and, perhaps, a small bit of solace to his family.

That night, we dined with Nurit Tinari, the Head of the Culture division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Head of Film for the Ministry, Yair Nevo to reflect on the trip and lay the foundation for future collaboration.

The Missile Attack and the Power of Community

As some delegates departed that evening, nine of us remained. The next morning, just as we were arriving at the airport, the airspace closed. Iranian missiles began raining down on Tel Aviv that day. We spent the next two days in and out of bomb shelters.

This was not part of the itinerary. But in those moments, our delegation showed its truest self—clearing out and organizing the shelter to ensure everyone had a safe space, supporting each other physically and emotionally, and being supported in return by the Israeli friends who had become our extended family. Amid the tension, music found a way in. Mitchell, Beach, Dotan, De Paz, and iRO gathered to record—a defiant act of creation amid chaos.

We are deeply grateful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for getting us home safely, Representative Long Tran, Representative Yasmin Neal, the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, and Georgia Entertainment for answering our calls and providing unwavering support through those harrowing days in Israel. Their support, at a time when communication was difficult and the situation uncertain—was invaluable. Our delegation is forever grateful to be home safe and with our loved ones.

A Beginning, Not an End

This trip was not simply a delegation—it was a declaration. Our group is committed to supporting, co-creating, and building with the extraordinary people we met. This journey has only just begun, and we hope it leads to a formal co-production agreement between Georgia and Israel.

But beyond policy and production, what we’ve gained is a permanent connection—one born of creativity, respect, and shared humanity. To my fellow delegates, I look forward to our next chapter as our bond has been immeasurably sealed and I look forward to what is next with you all.

Photo credit – Christie Osterhus and Rose Productions