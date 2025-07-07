Commentary: Crafting a cultural capital of creative workforce development

Commentary by Jezlan Moyet

President of Georgia Entertainment

Georgia is quickly establishing itself as a global hub for creative industries, attracting talent and opportunities across a broad spectrum of artistic fields. To thrive in the arts, it was once considered essential to move to cities like New York or Los Angeles, but creative professionals now find Georgia to be a major player, with a rapidly expanding workforce in film, music, digital media and more. And it is these creative crews that are shaping the culture. We are proud to dedicate this issue to the programs and people who are making it thrive.

One of the key drivers of Georgia’s creative explosion is the film and television industry which is largely spurred by the state’s attractive tax incentives. They have drawn major studios and independent filmmakers alike. With hit movies and television series being produced in Georgia, the demand for skilled professionals has surged. Behind the camera, a wide range of jobs in film production such as directors, producers, cinematographers, set designers and sound engineers are thriving.

Atlanta has become the epicenter of Georgia’s booming film sector. The city boasts an extensive array of production studios, post-production facilities and sound stages, solidifying its reputation as a global production hub. Thousands of jobs have emerged as a result, offering opportunities not just to on-screen talent but also to the skilled professionals working behind the scenes. The creative ecosystem that has evolved in Georgia supports both blockbuster productions and smaller, indie films alike.

Music is another pillar of Georgia’s creative economy, especially in Atlanta, which has long been referred to as the “Hip-Hop Capital of the World.” The city’s vibrant music scene has produced some of the biggest names in the industry, including OutKast, Usher, Ludacris and T.I., solidifying its influence on global music culture. The music sector in Georgia continues to thrive, generating billions in revenue each year and creating jobs for musicians, producers, songwriters, sound engineers and talent managers.

In addition to the prominence of hip-hop, the state has a diverse music landscape that spans genres like country, rock, gospel and R&B. Georgia’s live music venues, recording studios and festivals provide ample opportunities for employment in event management, promotion and technical production. The state’s strong ties to music are a major draw for artists and industry professionals seeking to build careers outside of traditional music hubs like Los Angeles or New York.

As technology continues to reshape creative industries, Georgia has positioned itself as a leader in digital media, gaming and animation. Dubbed “The Silicon Valley of the South,” Georgia’s growing tech ecosystem supports industries like video game development, virtual reality and animation. Companies such as Hi-Rez Studios and Resurgens Gaming have created jobs for game developers, graphic designers and animators. The state’s digital media sector is expanding rapidly, with professionals working in areas like social media, content creation and digital marketing.

Georgia’s visual arts and design industries are also flourishing, with artists, designers and architects finding increasing opportunities across the state. The state supports a wide range of visual arts initiatives, from galleries and exhibitions to design festivals. Whether working in graphic design, fashion or interior design, Georgia’s creative professionals are becoming an integral part of the state’s economy.

Creative professionals are also making their mark in more traditional sectors such as finance, healthcare and education, where their skills are being harnessed to enhance branding and communication strategies. In healthcare, for instance, designers are simplifying complex medical information through accessible visuals, improving the patient experience.

Overall, Georgia’s creative workforce is a vital economic engine for the state, contributing billions of dollars annually. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the creative industries employ tens of thousands of individuals, and the sector continues to expand at an impressive pace. This rapid growth reflects the state’s commitment to nurturing a dynamic creative ecosystem.

As Georgia continues to rise as a cultural and economic powerhouse, its creative industries will play a critical role in shaping its future. From film and music to digital media and design, the state offers a wealth of opportunities for artists and professionals looking to build meaningful and impactful careers.

This article appeared in the 2025 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.

Image: Behind-the-scenes look at filming “The Razor’s Edge” starring James Franco and Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones. Fliming took place in Columbus, GA in 2024.