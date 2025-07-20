Creative Musings from St. Petersburg, Florida

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment

On my trip to St. Petersburg, Florida I met with executives involved with intellectual property and entertainment in this creative town. I left with a deeper appreciation for how creativity and economic resilience go hand in hand. (See the reel here.)

St. Pete has its challenges, especially after last year’s hurricane, but what struck me most wasn’t the weather damage—it was the weathered determination. The city’s art scene, its independent venues, and its culture-forward momentum have created an ambience that’s hard to miss. You feel it in the murals, the local theaters, and the neighborhoods reclaiming identity through creativity.

As someone who thinks often about how place shapes a creative cluster, I found this visit both grounding and inspiring. I had the chance to meet with the local film commission, which operates under the St. Pete/Clearwater Convention and Visitors Bureau. Their incentive program—around $1.5 million annually—is tied directly to productions that also help drive tourism. That alignment of economic development, tourism, and creative output feels like a model worth watching.

Example: HGTV reported that 13.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the seven episode season of Rock the Block filmed and incentivized by the film commission. The production hired more than 120 local crew and occupied more than 1,300 hotel room nights, resulting in $1+ million in local spend. Could Georgia communities execute tourism based incentive programs (alongside the state’s film incentive program) that could assist to attract certain projects?

We’re seeing glimpses of this in communities across Georgia, but there’s room to go further. A more expansive view—one that recognizes how film, music, live events, and the broader creative industries drive local tourism and economic impact—could unlock even greater returns. What St. Pete is modeling offers lessons worth exploring here at home.

Even more impactful was my conversation with a St. Pete-based advocate for Georgia’s creative industries—someone who’s helping authors, storytellers, and IP creators navigate the pathways to film, music, and gaming. His name is Sam Bregman and he owns Alpha Tribe Media. It reminded me how Georgia’s influence isn’t confined to state lines. Our creative economy has gravitational pull, and it’s connecting with professionals across the Southeast who believe in the long game of story monetization.

Next to my AirBNB in the heart of St. Pete was a full mural from Atlanta’s own Greg Mike.

As we travel around Georgia and other parts of the world, its great to see these creative pockets of succes—communities that rally, invest, and reimagine. Let’s keep looking outward while building up at home.

