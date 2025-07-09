Discover Dunwoody Highlights Carly Schoepflin The Monthly Distinguished Production Associate for July

Discover Dunwoody is proud to recognize Carly Schoepflin as the July recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program, an initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the film and entertainment industry. These individuals play an essential role behind the scenes and don’t always receive the recognition they deserve. Carly’s career reflects steady growth, adaptability, and a strong commitment to the industry, and we’re pleased to highlight her accomplishments this month.

From the Stage to the Set

Carly’s love for performance began early. At just 15 years old, she booked her first role in the pilot episode of “Homeland,” launching her into a promising career in front of the camera. Fueled by a deep love for theater and music, she pursued acting throughout her teenage years, appearing in a variety of projects while signed with a talent agency.

Her behind-the-scenes journey began in college at Kennesaw State University, where she enrolled in the Georgia Film Academy. An internship with a line producer on an indie film introduced her to the world of production, a pivotal experience that sparked a new passion. Carly quickly adapted to life off-screen, landing a role as a production assistant on the hit series “Ozark.” There, she got her first taste in coordinating travel for cast and crew, a role that would eventually become her professional focus.

Read more at Funwoody