Edward Small Legacy Series Debuts with Solomon and Sheba Screening

The Edward Small Legacy Classic Film Series makes its debut with a special screening of Solomon and Sheba (1959), starring Yul Brynner and Gina Lollobrigida, on Tuesday, July 15 at 7 PM at the historic Tara Theatre in Atlanta.

This sweeping biblical drama, directed by King Vidor and produced by Edward Small—a Georgia-raised trailblazer of early independent cinema—is the first in a film series dedicated to honoring his remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry.

A Legacy Brought to Life by Family and Film Champions

Bringing this legacy to life is Shellie Schmals, a longtime Atlanta resident and Edward Small’s third cousin. A dynamic force in the Southeast’s creative industries for over 25 years, Shellie has held leadership roles with Women in Film & Television Atlanta, Georgia Production Partnership, and led regional campaigns for Searchlight Pictures and Lionsgate. Through her company, VONSchmals Productions, she has curated and produced cultural events throughout the region.

As Shellie prepares to relocate to her hometown of Buffalo, NY this August, this event serves as both a tribute to her beloved “Uncle Eddie” and a heartfelt farewell to the Atlanta creative community she has helped shape.

Also championing Small’s legacy is his great-nephew, Roy Cranman, who now oversees the Edward Small Legacy Project from Atlanta. Roy’s mother, Helen Cranman, worked for “Uncle Eddie” in 1940s Hollywood and was entrusted with Edward’s biography—a legacy Roy now carries forward. With decades of financial expertise and deep family commitment, Roy plays a central role in preserving and promoting Edward Small’s contributions to American film and television.

Supporting the project is Roy’s wife, Karen Botnick Paz, a retired Atlanta nonprofit professional whose love for research and storytelling has helped uncover new layers of Small’s extraordinary history. Her skills in programming, design, and community-building continue to enrich the initiative.

Relatives from across the country will attend the screening to celebrate Edward Small’s legacy and the family story that continues to inspire it.

Solomon and Sheba

Set in ancient Israel, Solomon and Sheba tells the story of a newly crowned King Solomon as he confronts betrayal, civil unrest, and a politically perilous alliance with the mesmerizing Queen of Sheba. The film features breathtaking visuals, elaborate costumes, and themes of power, seduction, and destiny—hallmarks of mid-century Hollywood spectacle.

The evening will include a post-film discussion moderated by cultural curator and journalist Audrey Galex, exploring the film’s historical context and Edward Small’s pioneering role in the evolution of the American film industry.

Event Details:

Edward Small Legacy Classic Film Series: Solomon and Sheba

Date: Tuesday, July 15

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Tara Theatre, Atlanta, GA

About Edward Small

Born in 1891 in Brooklyn and raised in Savannah, Georgia’s Yamacraw district, Edward Small ran away from home at age 11 to pursue a life in show business. From his earliest days in vaudeville to rubbing elbows with stars as a hotel pageboy at New York’s Astor Hotel, Small carved out a singular career path. By his twenties, he was managing performers like Mae West and George Burns, eventually founding the world’s first talent agency for film directors and actors.

He later became one of the most prolific independent producers in Hollywood history, championing a model that defied the era’s studio monopolies. Among his hundreds of productions are The Count of Monte Cristo, The Man in the Iron Mask, Raw Deal, and the beloved television series Lassie.

Edward Small’s legacy is one of grit, innovation, and relentless belief in the transformative power of entertainment—values that continue to guide the work of those preserving his story today.

Presented In Partnership With:

Temple Sinai Movie Club, The Breman Museum, Atlanta Film Society, MJCCA, Out on Film, and VonSchmals Productions.