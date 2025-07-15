Games Week Georgia and DreamHack Atlanta To Return Halloween Week

Games Week Georgia returns to Atlanta this year October 27 – Nov 2, 2025, to showcase and celebrate all aspects of the global video game and esports industry.

The annual week of professional development conferences, events and activations, curated by Resurgens Gaming, concludes with the three day gaming lifestyle festival DreamHack Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from October 31-Nov 2. Strategically timed during Halloween week, the festival capitalizes on the season’s celebration of fantasy, creativity and cosplay that resonates with gaming culture.

“Gaming is now the largest segment of the $2 trillion entertainment industry, expanding beyond players to include brand marketers, esports organizations, and even educators,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Resurgens Gaming. “Games Week Georgia celebrates this evolution by bringing together everyone in the gaming ecosystem for a week that builds to DreamHack Atlanta.”

The current set of announced Games Week Georgia events include:

● Esports Summit on Wednesday, October 29

● Entertainment Industry Mixer, evening of Wednesday Oct 29

● GirlGamer Atlanta the morning of Thursday, October 30

● Creator Summit the afternoon of Thursday, October 30

● DreamHack Atlanta on Friday, October 31 – Sunday, November 2, 2025

The week progresses from industry-focused professional development to public celebration, with each event feeding into DreamHack Atlanta’s broader community.

Early Bird All-Access Tickets are available for $199 until August 31 and include a 3-Day Pass to DreamHack, creating a seamless experience from professional development events and networking to community celebration.

“It’s fantastic to join Games Week Georgia again in 2025”, said Shahin Zarrabi, VP Festivals at ESL FACEIT Group. “DreamHack Atlanta is all about gaming communities coming together to celebrate games and internet pop culture. Being part of this statewide initiative allows us to connect with even more communities, creators, and fans. Georgia has become a true hub for gaming, and we’re proud to contribute to that momentum.”

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, digital entertainment is responsible for more than 12,000 direct and indirect jobs across the state.

“Georgia continues to engage groundbreaking industries like gaming and esports that attract new career and development prospects for our state,” said Georgia Center of Innovation Senior Industry Engagement Manager Asante Bradford. “Games Week Georgia spotlights our thriving creative ecosystem and shows Georgia’s students that these jobs are within their reach.”

Grant Wainscott, Vice Chair of the Atlanta Esports Alliance added, “Georgia, and specifically metro Atlanta, has solidified its reputation as a global hub of creativity, talent, and influence. Games Week Georgia allows us to demonstrate how gaming drives both innovation and workforce development to feed our overall tech ecosystem.”

This year, the Southern Interactive Entertainment & Games Expo (SIEGE), the largest videogame industry trade show in the south, also joins Games Week Georgia, with SIEGE education content for game developers being integrated within the Esports Summit event and included in the All-Access Pass.

“SIEGE is the longest-running professional game development conference in the South. Combining it with the Esports Summit gives us an unparalleled opportunity to bring its amazing content to a new audience. Our experts on game development, art, music and more have helped build some of the best games in the world, and we look forward to all the Summit attendees developing new skills and partnerships,” said SIEGE Director Andrew Greenberg, executive director of the Georgia Game Developers Association (GGDA).

As one important element of workforce development and diversifying the gaming industry, Games Week Georgia will host five women from the BroadcastHER Academy Fellowship for Women in Esports and Gaming via an all-expense paid trip to Atlanta, experiential learning and mentoring from Skillshot Media, Ghost Gaming, and other partners of the 1,000 Dreams Fund initiative.

Consumer gaming events like DreamHack Atlanta not only fuel the industry, but draw tens of thousands of guests, vendors, developers, celebrities, and more to the city.

Says Lynda Lee Smith, Chair of the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, “With tourism being the purest form of economic development, Games Week is a perfect example and presents unlimited potential for Georgia’s hospitality industry. Entertainment tourism combined with Georgia’s natural and diverse landscape elevates the state as a premier destination globally.”

Further information and tickets for all events above are now available at https://www.gamesweekgeorgia.com/