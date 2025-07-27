Georgia Entertainment at NSA: Where Legacy Voices Meet the New Creator Economy

Commentary by Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment

This past week, I had the opportunity to attend the National Speakers Association annual conference in Scottsdale, Arizona—an energizing gathering of thousands of professional speakers, authors, coaches, and thought leaders. (Video Comments)

We were there alongside our partners at Global Media Studios to carry a very specific message: Georgia is ready for you. Ready to host your live events. Ready to produce your next digital course, podcast, or special. Ready to support you as more than just a speaker—but as a creator and influencer in today’s evolving media landscape.

What struck me most was this: many of these professionals have built their careers filling stadiums and commanding rooms, yet they haven’t fully tapped into the tools and creative services that Georgia now offers—world-class studios, experienced crews, and a collaborative creative economy. We’re not just pitching space. We’re building bridges between legacy voices and a new model for content creation and monetization.

This trip was part educational, part economic development, and fully aligned with our mission at Georgia Entertainment—to connect people, place, and platform in the evolving entertainment space.

A hat tip to Matt Campbell for introducing me to the National Speakers Association a couple of years ago. He’s been involved with NSA for a while and first put it on my radar some time ago. As with most things, timing is everything—and now it’s clear this is an alliance we need to keep a close eye on. I’d love to see their national conference land in Georgia sometime soon!

A little side note on Scottsdale—this place feels done. Unlike the perpetual construction and expansion we know in northern Atlanta, Scottsdale offers a rare sense of completion: clean, finished roads, modern development, and a hospitality scene that’s effortlessly upscale without being aggressive.

Scottsdale is known as a luxury travel hub—over 80% of its hotels are considered upscale. But it’s not all glitzy glamour. The city’s layout and design—from Old Town’s walkable arts district to newer mixed-use developments—reflect thoughtful planning and restrained growth.

I didn’t get the chance to dive deep into the creative industries here—my focus was squarely on the conference—but simply moving around town left an impression. There’s a sense of spaciousness and modernity: well-kept infrastructure, striking architecture, and a vibe that feels organized and intentional. Maybe it’s the land. Maybe it’s the city planning. Either way, it works.