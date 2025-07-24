Georgia-lensed farming series receives second Emmy Nomination

The acclaimed lifestyle television series Homegrown has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy® Award in the category of Outstanding Lifestyle Program, marking its second consecutive nomination by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

In collaboration with WBD and Magnolia Network, Executive Producers Jennifer Mador and Nicole Chiulli created Homegrown—a vibrant and timely celebration of sustainability, transformation, and meaningful connection. The series explores our relationship to food, nature, family, and community, brought to life through the dynamic presence of host Jamila Norman, an Atlanta-based urban farmer and passionate food activist.

The series was filmed entirely in Georgia, with a cast, crew, and homeowners who all proudly call Georgia home. Co-Creator and Executive Producer Jennifer Mador, a Georgia native, is especially honored to see a project rooted in her community receive national recognition. From the soil to the screen, Homegrown is a celebration of Georgia’s farmers, people and stories.

The nomination was officially announced on July 10, 2025, and the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in Pasadena, CA on October 17, 2025.

This recognition reinforces Homegrown’s growing impact and continued excellence in lifestyle programming.