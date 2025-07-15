Georgia Matters welcomes Jenee’ Burke

Georgia Matters, LLC is proud to announce that Jenee’ Burke has joined our Government Relations team as a Partner.

With over 15 years of experience in public policy, government relations, and strategic advocacy across Georgia and the Southeast, Jenee’ brings a wealth of knowledge and influence to Georgia Matters. Her distinguished career includes service in the Georgia House of Representatives, leadership in multi-state healthcare legislative affairs, and the founding of her own successful consultancy, J Burke Strategies, LLC.

Jenee’ has led transformative legislative efforts in the areas of healthcare, biotechnology, clean energy, and economic development. Her ability to navigate complex policy landscapes and forge impactful coalitions has made her a respected force under the Gold Dome and beyond.

“Jenee’ is a strategic powerhouse and a trusted advocate,” said Matt Campbell, Founder & CEO of Georgia Matters, “Her insight, energy, and results-driven approach make her a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients.”

As Georgia Matters continues to grow its footprint in policy and advocacy, Jenee’s leadership will further strengthen the firm’s mission to deliver smart, effective solutions for clients across industries.

Please join us in welcoming Jenee’ Burke to the Georgia Matters team.