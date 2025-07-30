Georgia Proves Staying Power as Episodic Productions Keep Georgia Cameras Rolling

More than 550 television and episodic productions called the State of Georgia home over the past three years, from streaming favorites “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai” to newer and returning shows like “Will Trent” and “English Teacher.” These productions build on the success of fan favorites “The Walking Dead” and “The Vampire Diaries,” whose popularity continues to attract viewers and visitors to the Georgia communities where they each filmed for over a decade.

Georgia’s long-running TV shows and streaming series have fueled steady industry growth by offering sometimes year-round and predictable work. In addition to serving as the location for some of the highest-grossing domestic blockbusters, being chosen as the home for so many highly rated and popular shows is a hallmark that sets Georgia apart.

Why productions keep coming back to Georgia

Episodic content is a major driver for the industry. Long-running series create stable jobs, repeat spending, and a predictable production pipeline.

And Georgia has a more complete package than most, with a competitive incentive program, world-class crew and talent, diverse locations, top-tier studio facilities, and a business-friendly environment.

By offering turnkey solutions for the industry and continuously responding to industry needs, Georgia keeps productions coming back season after season.

Stable tax credit: Since the current incentive was created in 2008, Georgia’s supportive state legislature has kept its foot on the gas to maintain a stable Film Tax Credit, evidenced by recent updates and a newly reinstated postproduction credit.

Well-trained crew: The Georgia Film Academy works closely with more than 30 Georgia colleges and universities as well as with K-12 school districts to make pathways into the industry more accessible for students across the state.

Henry “Hank” Jones, a co-executive producer on season three of Atlanta-set “Will Trent” said, “There’s a lot of high-quality crew members here, people who are just at the top of their game, and once you marry that with the Southern hospitality, I find that I’m preferring to work with Atlanta crews.”

Community buy-in: Productions can tap into a network of 159 county-based Camera Ready® liaisons, who are boots on the ground to help productions find whatever they need in every corner of the state.

From local permitting assistance to finding the right locations, these trained professionals understand the industry’s needs. For “English Teacher,” which films in Covington, finding the right school was integral to the production. A location scout connected with Camera Ready® Liaison Laura Sullivan to find the right fit.

Episodic productions create community impact

Georgia is holding steady as producers continue to choose the state for multiple seasons of their shows. Georgia’s resilience keeps the industry less reliant on one-off projects as the post-pandemic and post-strike evolution continues.

Communities benefit, too, with jobs for cast, crew, vendors, and local businesses as well as ripple effects from shows like “The Walking Dead,” which turned the sleepy town of Senoia into a bustling tourism destination. From repeat tourism to rental income to brand recognition, communities across the state continue to see the benefits of production well after the series wraps.

Georgia staying ahead

With the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” set to air this November, Georgia’s aura will be shining. While film is a mature industry for Georgia, episodic production has proven to be the state’s sweet spot. Producers and actors on shows complement Georgia’s talented and friendly crew, hospitality, and high quality of life, and quality support services, and their repeat business is further evidence of the positive production experience on the ground.

“While current filming activity is confronting increased costs and tighter budgets, Georgia remains a top location of choice for film. Our world-class facilities, diverse locations, and deep talent pool not only benefit production companies but drive opportunity in Georgia’s hospitality, construction, and transportation industries, to name just a few,” said Georgia Film Office Director Lee Thomas. “Georgia is welcoming productions of every size as the industry evolves and continues to work with television series like ‘Will Trent’ and ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season after season.”

Georgia’s film and TV industry is built on relationships, reliability, and repeat business. With continued support and investment, Georgia remains a leader in episodic content, which is good news for everyone.