Georgia’s Economy Soars as Superman Production Contributes More Than $82.7 Million in Direct Spending

The production of DC Studios’ Superman delivered a super-sized boost to Georgia’s economy, according to new data released by the studio and announced Tuesday at a community screening of the film in Atlanta.

“When Superman took flight in Georgia, residents witnessed more than a hero who could leap tall buildings in a single bound. They experienced the immediate benefits that spring from a singular investment in great storytelling,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “With every production comes good-paying jobs for local workers, support for local small businesses, and prosperity for local economies. The Man of Steel’s rebirth is no different, translating scenes on the streets of Metropolis into a real economic boost for communities in and around Atlanta.”

Over 68 days of filming throughout the Greater Atlanta area, the production generated more than $82.7 million in economic activity. The high-flying film invested in 441 Georgia-based businesses and hired 3,861 cast and crew members, who earned more than $43.6 million in wages. Additional spending included:

$10.5 million on lighting and electrical equipment,

$4.5 million on hardware and lumber,

$3.5 million on transportation and vehicle rentals,

$2.8 million on local hotels, lodging, and catering,

$1.5 million on location fees and permits, and

$1 million on visual effects and post-production.

The production also strengthened education and sustainability initiatives in the local area. DC Superpowered Storytellers, formed in partnership with WBD Story Lab, introduced students to the power of storytelling and motivated them to build their own dynamic narratives. On set, the studio implemented eco-friendly practices and participated in the WBD Encore program, which donates surplus food and materials to local community organizations.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery and the Motion Picture Association co-hosted a community screening of Superman at The Plaza Theatre in Atlanta. Attendees included members of the crew and the small businesses who worked on the film, as well as local lawmakers. Brandon Reese, Vice President of State Government Affairs (Southeast Region) for the Motion Picture Association; Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film and Entertainment Office; and Lars Winther, SVP Physical Production at DC Studios and Executive Producer for Superman, provided opening remarks.

“We were thrilled for Georgia to play a leading role in the latest telling of this iconic character,” said Thomas. “Superman’s production showcased the state’s extensive talent pool and infrastructure all while creating high-paying jobs, uplifting local businesses, and empowering the next generation of heroes. When our entertainment sector is thriving, the sky’s truly the limit.”

“This production is a major win for our state,” said Kelsey Moore, Executive Director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. “The culmination of smart policy and a competitive tax credit program brought millions in local spending to small businesses in dozens of counties and employed thousands of hardworking, highly skilled Georgians. Superman underscores the value behind shaping stories seen worldwide — and reinforces Georgia’s ability to do just that.”

“Georgia’s growth in the film and television industry has become a reliable source of economic success,” said state Rep. Kasey Carpenter (R-Dalton), Chair of the Georgia House Arts and Entertainment Committee. “I’m proud to support legislation and initiatives that ensure a bright future for our creative community and constituents statewide.”

“I’m proud to lead efforts that better our creative industry, including the recent success in modernizing the state’s film tax credit program,” said state Sen. Matt Brass (R-Newnan). “Attracting new projects only expands the widespread return these productions deliver.”

Superman is now playing in theaters nationwide. To read interviews with creators of the film, in front of and behind the camera, please visit The Credits.