How UWG’s School of Communication, Film and Media Prepares Students for Success

By Dr. Brad Yates

Dean, School of Communication, Film, and Media

University of West Georgia

Nearly 15 years ago, a confident University of West Georgia freshman named Kelsey Matthews approached me in one of our dining halls where she was promoting meal plans as part of her student assistantship. Her enthusiasm and ability to engage anyone she met made a lasting impression, and I was thrilled when she later joined my radio production class, producing commercials and hosting her own show at our campus radio station.

Today, Matthews’ career – from on-air personality to brand manager for BET+ – exemplifies the student experience fostered by UWG’s School of Communication, Film, and Media, which blends real-world practice with a forward-thinking curriculum to prepare students for success in Georgia’s evolving creative industries.

The school prioritizes an engaging student experience, providing hands-on learning and strong industry connections that enhance students’ career trajectories and support their graduation goals. Our mission is to provide students with the practical skills and theoretical knowledge they need to thrive in today’s competitive creative landscape.

By blending immersive, real-world experiences with a cutting-edge curriculum, we ensure our students are prepared to contribute to the industry from day one.

SCFM at UWG offers access to state-of-the-art facilities, including audio and video production labs, a public relations firm and fully operational radio and TV stations. These resources immerse students in industry-standard work environments, allowing them to apply classroom learning in hands-on settings.

Our students experience what it’s like to work in their chosen fields long before they graduate, and that hands-on approach enriches their education and helps improve graduation rates by keeping them engaged and career-focused.

Strong ties with media companies, agencies and production houses in the metro Atlanta area enhance the student experience through internships and job-shadowing opportunities. These connections help students gain practical knowledge and build networks that often lead to employment after graduation.

Our school’s curriculum reflects industry trends, with courses in emerging fields such as digital storytelling, branded content creation, AI and media entrepreneurship. The school’s direction is shaped by a professional advisory board of experts in film production, public relations and digital communications, ensuring SCFM’s programs align with industry needs and keep students on the cutting edge of technological advancements.

In addition to its curriculum, SCFM emphasizes professional development. Its annual Media Day, a 40-year tradition, connects students with industry leaders and potential employers, reinforcing UWG’s commitment to career readiness.

Graduates like Kelsey Matthews are a testament to the school’s impact. “The hands-on opportunities I had at UWG were instrumental in building the skills and confidence to thrive in the media industry,” Kelsey says, echoing the experiences of many alumni.

With a focus on enhancing the student experience, improving graduation rates and staying at the forefront of industry trends, UWG’s School of Communication, Film, and Media is shaping the future of creative industries while empowering students to succeed.

This article appeared in the 2025 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.