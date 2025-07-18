Jazz and Tango Legends Take Stage at Historic Rialto Center for the Arts

The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University today announced its 2025-2026 Rialto Series featuring jazz, tango, a cappella and country performances. The season kicks off with two-time Grammy Winner and NEW Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater taking the stage Sept. 6.

“We are delighted to celebrate some of our Rialto favorites and showcase genres new to the Rialto including country and contemporary Christian artists,” said Amy Reid, director of Educational Outreach and the Rialto Center for the Arts. “We are eager to launch the season with Dee Dee Bridgewater’s return to the Rialto stage for the first time since March 2020.”

The Rialto follows-up Bridgewater with the debut of Voctave, an 11-member a cappella group performing intricate arrangements of Broadway, gospel and childhood favorites on Oct. 3.

The Rialto season continues with consecutive award-winning musicians and events including:

A free performance by the U.S. Army Field Band: Jazz Ambassadors on Oct. 30

on Oct. 30 The 28th Annual Holiday Gala Presented by Georgia State University School of Music on Dec. 3

on Dec. 3 10-time Grammy nominee Joshua Redman , the jazz saxophonist and composer on Jan. 24

, the jazz saxophonist and composer on Jan. 24 Tango After Dark sets the mood for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14

sets the mood for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 Country performer Tony Jackson on March 12

on March 12 Georgia State University Jazz Band with special guest Patrick Bartley on April 10

with special guest on April 10 Cochren & Co. performing their Christian Contemporary works on April 24.

A complete list of showtimes, performer descriptions/bios and ticket prices is posted for reference at the base of this press release.

Subscriptions are available now and single tickets go on sale Aug. 1 at Rialto.GSU.edu, the Rialto Box Office or phone via (404) 413-9TIX (9849). Free validated parking is provided for all Rialto Series shows at the 100 Peachtree Parking Garage (formerly the Equitable deck; GPS: 123 Fairlie Street NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30303). Follow the Rialto @RialtoCenter on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In addition to the Rialto Series, the venue continues its popular free lunchtime performing arts series, Feed Your Senses, which takes place in the Rialto’s lobby at noon on the third Wednesday of most months. Programming features a different artist or speaker each month, providing a casual and fun insider’s look at their craft. Feed Your Senses is sponsored by 100 Peachtree and is supported in part by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Georgia Council for the Arts and through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly (a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts) and the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.