Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ – Dinosaur Gets Bigger With $36M+ Saturday

After near 1AM update: Name a franchise that has swapped out its characters and cast, and yet continues to be a box office success. It’s not necessarily Bond, nor is it Jason Bourne. Jurassic World Rebirth is that unicorn, upholding the meaty grosses this Universal–Amblin dinosaur franchise has a long history with. The Gareth Edwards directed, Scarlett Johansson starring movie posted its biggest day since opening Wednesday with a $36.7M Saturday, a massive +40% surge over Friday, with a revised 3-day that’s $91.5M and 5-day that’s at $147.3M. That latter number translates into 10 million admissions over five days per box office stat corp EntTelligence.

In regards to top 5-day openings over July 4th, Jurassic World Rebirth is up there. Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home throws a monkey wrench into the record books with a Tuesday launch, and 6-day of $185M (Wednesday through Sunday of $145.8M). With a big $39.3M Tuesday backed out of Spidey, the Dinos are higher over the Wednesday through Sunday frame. However, when it comes to pure Wednesday-Sunday 5-day Independence Day openings per Comscore, Jurassic World Rebirth is third behind 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon ($157.1M) and 2004’s Spider-Man 2 ($152.4M).

