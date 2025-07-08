LISTEN: DeKalb Talks Tourism — Blending great coffee with local soccer

On the latest episode of DeKalb Talks Tourism, James Tsismanakis examines the intersection of sports and creativity when he chats with Anthony Catalano and Dale Hughes about how Apotheos Coffee and Apotheos FC teamed up to create a brand that blends great coffee with local soccer.

The episode features Dale Hughes, a Georgia native who discovered his calling in coffee after three different careers, and Anthony Catalano, a former professional soccer player turned business owner. Together, they’ve created a unique partnership that combines Hughes’ Common Grounds Coffee roasting operation with Catalano’s vision for developing local soccer talent.

Hughes shares his journey from coffee novice to craft roaster, explaining how he founded Common Grounds Coffee in 2012 with the philosophy that coffee brings communities together. His operation has grown to include multiple brands, retail locations throughout Atlanta, and even a Marietta bakery that creates custom cakes for celebrities and major clients like the Atlanta Falcons.

Catalano brings his professional soccer experience from teams including the Charleston Battery and Richmond Kickers, along with his passion for mentoring young athletes. The former Elon University player explains how he transitioned from playing professionally to creating opportunities for the next generation of soccer talent.

The conversation promises to reveal how these two entrepreneurs merged their passions to create the Apotheos brand, which bridges the gap between coffee culture and soccer, while also exploring the nuances of cold brew coffee and its growing popularity in Atlanta’s competitive beverage market.

