LISTEN: Randy Davidson joins Peach Pop Five! to discuss the launch of ‘Take One’ series and more

By Staff on Film & TV, News

Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment, spoke with Ryan J. Dennis of Peach Pop 5! to discuss the launch of Georgia Entertainment’s newest event series, “Take One”. Peach Pop 5! Entertainment News spotlights the talents of emerging artists and innovators, uncovering unique behind-the-scenes details from the worlds of film, TV, music, business and pop culture.

Other topics of discussion were:

  • film festivals and Georgia’s role on the international stage
  • economic growth
  • industry infrastructure
  • high profile shows in the state
  • and more!

 

 

 

